USC Coach Andy Enfield Reveals Which NBA Team Best Fits Evan Mobley

The NBA draft is a few short weeks away, which means USC center Evan Mobley's life is about to change.

The 7-foot forward spent one season with the USC Trojans, and became the first player to win Pac-12 Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season.

During his time in Southern California he averaged 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.9 blocks, and 2.4 assists per game. He was 57.8 percent shooting from the field, 69.4 percent shooting from the free throw line, and 30 percent shooting from three-point range.

These accomplishments have skyrocketed him up the draft boards. Mobley heads into the 2021 NBA draft as a presumed top-three first round pick. Plenty of publications have created mock drafts and pinned the young star to different teams around the league, but former USC coach Andy Enfield has his own idea of which team would best suit him best.

“I think Evan would be a great fit for Toronto,” Enfield said in an interview with Daily Hive. “He’s an elite defensive player,” Enfield said.

“He can block shots; he can protect the rim at a high level. He can also move his feet to the perimeter and guard smaller players. He has tremendous length and quickness. I think he will keep developing his perimeter skills and be a guy that can finish at the rim and in the lane, but also be able to step out on the perimeter and score the ball himself and make plays for his teammates."

Sports Illustrated recently released a list detailing their top 80 draft prospects, and Mobley ranked at No. 2. Staff writer Jeremy Woo writes:

"Mobley has a sneaky, if not popular, case as an alternative option at No. 1, as the type of mobile shot-blocker and space-eraser you can build a defense around. Possessing overwhelming length and exceptional defensive instincts, Mobley rarely fouls and covers ground and space effectively to deter opposing shooters. While Mobley has always been an excellent ballhandler and passer for his size, he falls short of being a true No. 1 option on offense. His long reach makes it difficult to alter his shot in the paint, and he’s a steady finisher, but quality touches often have to be manufactured for him. He can be a bit passive at times but will be comfortable playing next to ball-dominant teammates and should be able to space the floor, catch lobs and make plays for others as needed. Considering his native impact on the game and room to grow, Mobley has the ability to be one of the best bigs in the league if it all breaks correctly."

The NBA draft kicks off Thursday, July 31 at at 8:00 p.m. ET.

