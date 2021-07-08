Cancel
Notre Dame Wide Receiver Target Remains Interested in USC

By Samantha Levy
C.J. Williams, four-star wide receiver from Santa Ana, Calif. has narrowed down his recruitment to five schools.

The Mater Dei High School product had 49 offers presented to him, but keeps USC, Alabama, Notre Dame, Stanford and Texas in his top five.

Despite Notre Dame holding the Crystal Ball Prediction [247Sports] for Williams, the California prospect took an unofficial visit to USC in early June.

"I had a really fun visit," said Williams in an interview with 247Sports. "USC will always be home for me and I have great relationships over there. It's a school my parents like too and what they think means a lot to me. USC has always done a great job producing receivers and getting them drafted. It’s a great offense for a receiver and they always bring in talent at the quarterback position as well so it’s a great fit for me football wise, plus academically and the location is great too.”

The 2022 wide receiver is 6'2", 188-pounds. He currently ranks as the No. 3 overall wideout in California and No. 47 receiver nationally. According to reports, Williams is expected to make his final decision later this summer.

