The Next Generation of Comtrend ACS Simplifies Customer Support and Increases Visibility into Potential Issues with Customer's Home Networks

Even since the early days of Intercom, all of us have worked very hard in order to maintain the high standards of customer support. In our journey, we have learned many different tips and tricks that we would love to share with you so that you can provide excellent customer support to the customers. The article has been divided into two sections. The first part highlights the need to understand that support should always be a conversation. Companies do not do well in customer service because they do not hold this fundamental belief true to themselves and only consider it as an extra occupation. Your customer support must open a direct line of communication with the customer. It can be a bit intimidating but we have figured out some tactics to help you in the process. In the second half of this article, we will share some good customer support practices.