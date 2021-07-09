Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Elsa’s Rain Turns NYC Subway Into Viral Swamp

By Blake Montgomery
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Passengers of the New York City subway found themselves forced to wade through water late Thursday as tropical storm Elsa dumped heavy rain on much of the East Coast after making landfall. Videos shared on social media showed New Yorkers using garbage bags to navigate waist-deep brown water filled with trash en route to trains, which in many cases continued to run. The subway was not the only form of transportation to endure flooding, however: some of New York City’s largest highways were drenched in multiple feet of water, stranding cars. State Sen. Mike Gianaris tweeted, “This is only going to get worse as Elsa passes through. Please be safe and don’t go out unless absolutely necessary.”

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Subway#New York City Subway#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#New Yorkers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
AnimalsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Spotting a Snow Leopard for the First Time Is a Religious Experience

We knew that the leopard was prowling. Sometimes I would catch a glimpse: It was only a rock; it was only a cloud. I lived in expectation. During the months he spent in Nepal in 1973, Peter Matthiessen did not get to see a snow leopard. To those who asked whether he had seen it, he would say, “No! Isn’t that wonderful?” Well, no, my dear Peter. It’s not “wonderful.” I could not understand how anyone could make a virtue of disappointment. It was intellectual sleight of hand. I wanted to see the snow leopard, that was why I had come. Because its appearance would be my offering to the woman from whom I was separated. And even if, out of politeness, which is to say my hypocrisy, I told Vincent Munier that I had gone with him simply because I admired his photography, I longed to see a snow leopard. I had my reasons; they were personal.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

These Are The Most Comfortable Hiking Shoes I’ve Ever Tried

Scouting Report: These hiking shoes are so comfortable, each step feels great, and thanks to their lightweight design, they don’t weigh me down either. Traveling is officially back and I couldn’t be more excited. After spending lockdown in New York, I’m ready to hit the open air, hike through forests, ride past streams, trample up mountains—all of that good stuff. But, since I haven’t been hiking a ton over the last year or so, I decided it was time to upgrade my footwear. I’m glad I did because I haven’t found a more comfortable pair of shoes to hike in than these.

Comments / 0

Community Policy