Elsa’s Rain Turns NYC Subway Into Viral Swamp
Passengers of the New York City subway found themselves forced to wade through water late Thursday as tropical storm Elsa dumped heavy rain on much of the East Coast after making landfall. Videos shared on social media showed New Yorkers using garbage bags to navigate waist-deep brown water filled with trash en route to trains, which in many cases continued to run. The subway was not the only form of transportation to endure flooding, however: some of New York City’s largest highways were drenched in multiple feet of water, stranding cars. State Sen. Mike Gianaris tweeted, “This is only going to get worse as Elsa passes through. Please be safe and don’t go out unless absolutely necessary.”www.thedailybeast.com
