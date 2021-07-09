Cancel
Explore the Microscopic World with AR Micro Blocks, the Augmented Reality Enabled Microscope for Smart Devices by Eastcolight

Times Union
 12 days ago

HONG KONG (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Today, Eastcolight, a worldwide leader in the educational toy market launches AR Micro Blocks, an AR-enabled modular microscope. With a smart device, AR Micro Blocks modules combine to serve three purposes: microscope, macro-photography and projector. The standard microscope hasn’t changed, and access to this...

ElectronicsLight Stalking

Researchers Transform iPhone 5 Lens Into High-Res Microscope Using Legos

We’re constantly impressed at what people can do with smartphone cameras, but this one is pretty special. Basically, a team of researchers transformed your regular, pedestrian iPhone 5 lens into a high-resolution microscope with the help of Legos. For those of you that don’t keep up with Apple’s constantly iterating brand of smartphones, we’re currently waiting for the reveal of the 13 so the 5 is quite a few generations back.
Cell Phonesbitcoin.com

OVR and the Future of Augmented Reality Chats

It was announced today that OVR, a mobile app linked to the world of blockchain and NFTs, is heading towards a new front, that of augmented reality chats. In fact, the new update of the app, available for both iOS and Android, promises AR face-to-face chats, i.e. the ability to talk to friends within the app using avatars and interacting with them.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Matterport and PTC Enable Customers to Create Augmented Reality Experiences for Large Spaces

The integration between the Matterport and PTC Vuforia platforms fuels innovative applications from industrial to retail. Matterport, Inc., the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, which has entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Gores Holdings VI, today announced its platform integration with the PTC Vuforia Engine™ and Vuforia Studio™ augmented reality (AR) software offerings available within the Vuforia® Enterprise Augmented Reality Suite.
TechnologyTimes Union

Advancements to Explore how Graph Augmented Intelligence is Empowering Smart Enterprise

JUPITER, Fla. (PRWEB) July 06, 2021. The award-winning series, Advancements with Ted Danson, will focus on recent developments in data processing technology in an upcoming episode scheduled to broadcast 4Q/2021. Advancements will explore the increasing demands brought about by the ongoing digital transformation. Uncovering real-world business challenges facing industries across...
ElectronicsUbergizmo

Apple Could Bring Spatial Audio To Its Virtual And Augmented Reality Devices

Virtual reality can make users feel like they’re immersed into the virtual world that they’re seeing, but visuals only add to the effect up to a certain extent. To help further create the sense of immersion, audio can also help play a role, and that’s something that Apple is exploring in a patent discovered by AppleInsider.
Electronicshackaday.com

Raspberry Pi Cameras Stand In For Stereo Microscope

Handling tiny surface mount components and inspecting PCBs is a lot easier with a nice stereo microscope, but because of their cost and bulk, most hobbyists have to do without. At best they might have a basic digital microscope, but with only one camera, they can only show a 2D image that’s not ideal for detail work.
Cell Phonesaithority.com

MYPINPAD Enables Australian Merchants to Accept Payments on Smart Mobile Devices Securely Using Pin

A global leader in secure payments and personal authentication software is now the first to achieve both CPoC and SPoC certifications in Australia with AusPayNet. MYPINPAD, leader in PCI certified software-based payments solutions, announced it has received further accreditation from the Australian Payments Network (AusPayNet). After making history earlier this year by being the first CPoC (Contactless Payments on Commercial off-the-shelf) solution to attain approval in Australia, MYPINPAD has now also received SPoC (Software-based PIN Entry on COTS) certification.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

ROCCAT Syn Pro Air gaming headset provides immersive 3D audio with 50 mm drivers

Get impressive audio performance with the ROCCAT Syn Pro Air gaming headphones. This wireless headset has 3D audio, letting you hear sound from every angle and giving you the advantage. In fact, the 50 mm drivers put you in the midst of the action. Best of all, the Superhuman Hearing feature enhances crucial in-game sounds like reloads and footsteps. Meanwhile, the impressive wireless technology gives you the speed of a wired connection. And a USB-C rapid charge provides a whopping 5 hours of battery life after just a 15-minute charge. Then, the ProSpecs earpads have memory foam for comfort, are glasses-compatible, and have moisture-wicking properties. Other great details include on-ear controls, lay-flat yokes, and a detachable flip-to-mute mic. Moreover, the 16.8 million color lighting works within the AIMO eco-system. Finally, this headset is compatible with Windows 10+ and PlayStation 5.
Technologyedsurge.com

Exploring History through Augmented Reality

How can the technologies of today help connect us to the most important stories of our past? The history of technological advancement is understanding not only how people used technology in the past and how we might use it in the future. The history of technological advancement and current advances in technologies can fundamentally change the way we understand who we are as human beings, the hard lessons we’ve learned, and can change the way we think about the world we want to make for the future.
ElectronicsZDNet

Boost your tech career with new electronics, Raspberry Pi, and robotics skills for only $20

You may be surprised to learn that the top tech companies – Apple, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and Facebook – hire just as many programmers who have learned their skills from bootcamps as they do college graduates. So if you've started down the path of a tech career and want to take it to the next level by boosting your electronics, programming, and robotics experience, you can train at your own pace with The 2021 Raspberry Pi & Arduino Bootcamp Bundle for just $19.99.
Softwareaithority.com

SmartAxiom Inc Deploys Management And Security System For Renesas RA And RZ IoT Kits

SmartAxiom Is Secured from Endpoint-to-Cloud with Blockchain Technology. SmartAxiom Inc, a subsidiary of Life on Earth Inc announced today that it has deployed a system that showcases how easy it is to securely manage RA Micro-Controller Units (MCUs) and RZ Micro-Processor Units (MPUs) from Renesas. Renesas, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, is a leading global source of MCUs and MPUs in millions of Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices across a broad range of applications such as home appliances, industrial machines, smart speakers, and medical equipment. SmartAxiom has developed an innovative light blockchain that can run on and among IoT devices to secure their identity and communication from endpoint to cloud. This secure device management deployment is free and easy to use for anyone with an RA or RZ evaluation kit.
Electronicshackaday.com

Samsung Shuttering Original SmartThings Hubs

Samsung is causing much angst among its SmartThings customers by shutting down support for its original SmartThings home automation hub as of the end of June. These are network-connected home automation routers providing Zigbee and Z-Wave connectivity to your sensors and actuators. It’s not entirely unreasonable for manufacturers to replace aging hardware with new models. But in this case the original hubs, otherwise fully functional and up to the task, have intentionally been bricked.
Electronicstodayshomeowner.com

Control Multiple Wi-Fi Devices with Brilliant’s Smart Home Control

Smart technology has invaded homes in recent years and, for one thing, has made home security much more accessible to homeowners than in years past. That’s because you no longer need a wired system with professional installation and pricey monthly membership plans. Wi-Fi systems result in more affordable solutions with...
Softwarewestfieldvoice.com

Hilarious Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Market 2021

GLOBAL Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component MARKET 2020 OVERVIEW, POTENTIAL GROWTH, GLOBAL COVID-19 SURVEY, EXTENSIVE REPORT, SHARE, KEY FINDINGS, COMPANY PROFILES, COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW, INNOVATION, EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES, TRENDS, AND FORECAST. Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component market examines changing market conditions and keeps you ahead of rivals. It comprises...
TechnologyQSR magazine

Operators Look to Computer Vision and AI for Valuable Insights

Restaurants are known to have the slimmest of margins and now with severe labor shortages plaguing the industry, leading quick-service restaurants are looking for new ways to streamline processes and improve productivity. As well, with digital transformation in full swing across most restaurant chains, the need for artificial intelligence and automation is critical for scaling new processes and increasing operational efficiencies.
Electronicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Control your smart home with switches and buttons

If you turn your home into a smart home, you can enjoy convenient functions: the light switches on automatically at the specified time, the heating is turned down when the window is open or an alarm is triggered when the IP camera detects movement. The respective devices and their commands are configured and controlled via smartphone app. You can also control many smart home centers using voice assistants or smart displays. But wall switches or buttons with which you can quickly call up a desired function are still useful in a smart home. How do you explain what to look out for?
Cell Phonestechweez.com

Huawei HMS Core 6.0 Goes Global With New AI Tools and Media Improvements

Huawei has launched HMS Core 6.0 to app developers in Africa, introducing multiple new open capabilities and updating some existing services and features. As of now, HMS Core (APK) on all user devices has been updated to the 6.0 version. Consumers can access HUAWEI Developers anytime to get the new services and features.
Electronicsimpulsegamer.com

D-Link AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Range Extender Review

If you own one of the 9 billion Wi-Fi connected devices that are currently being used around the world, then you’d know just how important having a strong signal is. The new AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Range Extender from D-Link, extends your Wi-Fi network range without the need to change any of the settings on your connected devices.

