Indianapolis, IN

IMPD investigating shooting on Indy’s west side that left 1 dead, another wounded

By CBS4 Web
cbs4indy.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting on the city’s west side that left a man person dead and another wounded. The IMPD said officers responded to the 5000 block of West 36th Terrace just before 8 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found a man inside a vehicle with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. That victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition where he later died.

