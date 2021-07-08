Strictly's Motsi Mabuse wows in an eye-catching mini dress

It was reported she had pulled out of a stage tour that clashed with Strictly Come Dancing to take part in the upcoming series.

And Motsi Mabuse was looking every inch as glamorous as she does on the Strictly judging panel, as she attended a make-up launch at Hotel Michelberger in Berlin.

The professional dancer, 40, showcased her sizzling curves in a decadent gold and black mini dress, which also featured hot pink detailing.

The thigh-grazing number highlighted the stars shapely pins as she posed for snaps.

She boosted her frame with silver metallic heles and added a small black padded bag with a chain strap to her evening ensemble.

Motsi wore her hair in voluminous curls and opted for a full face of make-up for the outing, while accessorising with statement drop earrings.

Motsi, who will return to the judging panel with Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and newcomer Anton Du Beke, appeared in high spirits during the evening.

The judge had signed up for Germany's Let's Dance tour but would have missed the first four weeks of Strictly had she honoured the commitment.

An inside source told The Sun on Sunday: 'Her diary clash has been a real headache for everyone. There was no way she could have done both.'

Panic over: Motsi pulled out of a stage tour that clashed with Strictly Come Dancing to take part in the upcoming series

They continued: 'When push came to shove she passed on the tour and signed a new contract. The Strictly bosses are thrilled to have her back on board.

'Their main aim for this year was to get all four of the judges back on the panel, and Motsi has been the biggest question mark.'

To add to the confusion, the Let's Dance tour in Germany are reportedly still selling tickets to the show with audience members expecting to see Motsi on stage.

Ahead of Motsi's decision to return to Strictly, there had been panic at the BBC at the prospect of her missing the series.

As well as sitting on the panel for Strictly in the UK, Motsi - who lives in Frankfurt - is also a judge on Let's Dance, which is why she was involved in the theatre tour.

Additionally, The Sun reported that until recently Motsi didn't know if Strictly would renew her contract for this year.

A source told The Sun: 'Producers have been pulling their hair out as they struggle to get all of their judges in the right place for the live shows.

'Motsi's fans in Germany are buying show tickets expecting to see her live.

'Pre-Covid it was easy for talent to jet in and out of the UK for the night, but with travel restrictions it's much harder.'

The source added that producers want to avoid relying too much on video links, especially as they're paying big money for talent and that it's a real 'schedule clash'.

However, a BBC spokesperson said: 'Motsi will be doing the next series, we will be working out the schedule as we have done in the past.'