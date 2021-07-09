Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harding, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 18:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harding; Perkins The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Harding County in northwestern South Dakota Northern Perkins County in northwestern South Dakota * Until 745 PM MDT. * At 639 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Hettinger, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lodgepole and Shadehill Reservoir. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH