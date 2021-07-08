Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cherokee County, OK

Primary suspect arrested and named; person of interest still being sought by local authorities

By Keri Thornton kthornton@tahlequahdailypress.com
Tahlequah Daily Press
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal law enforcement officials have named the primary suspect connected to a missing person case that turned into a homicide investigation. Kiah John Pritchett was arrested Tuesday, July 6, for a separate weapons offense and taken to the Muskogee County Jail. Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said Pritchett is the primary suspect involved in the discovery of a burned body.

www.tahlequahdailypress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pryor, OK
Muskogee County, OK
Crime & Safety
County
Muskogee County, OK
City
Westville, OK
Tahlequah, OK
Crime & Safety
Cherokee County, OK
Crime & Safety
County
Cherokee County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
City
Tahlequah, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Person Of Interest#Missing Person#Firearms#The Supreme Court#Non Native#Tribal#Ccso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

4 companies near $26 billion settlement to resolve opioid lawsuits

Three major drug distributors and the pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson are finalizing a $26 billion settlement to resolve thousands of lawsuits over the nation’s opioid crisis, according to four people familiar with the discussions. The four companies – which include Cardinal Health, Amerisource Bergen and McKesson – were accused...

Comments / 0

Community Policy