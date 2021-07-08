Primary suspect arrested and named; person of interest still being sought by local authorities
Local law enforcement officials have named the primary suspect connected to a missing person case that turned into a homicide investigation. Kiah John Pritchett was arrested Tuesday, July 6, for a separate weapons offense and taken to the Muskogee County Jail. Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said Pritchett is the primary suspect involved in the discovery of a burned body.www.tahlequahdailypress.com
