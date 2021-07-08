A Summer Warmth with Natasha 11.0 | Natasha Denona Sunset

This was my first time using a ColourPop palette. I decided to do a bright blue/teal/green look. I don’t care for the transition as I think I muddied up the look with it. I started this look off by applying Too Faced Rollin' In Dough from the Chocolate Gold Palette all over the eye to set my eye primer. I next went in with my E.L.F. Fluffy Blending Brush and placed Eco from ColourPop's Lush Life palette into the crease, above the crease, and across the lid. The shadow was extremely patchy (and broke in the pan while I was lightly dipping my brush in!!) so I decided to change gears by adding in the shade Guava with the same fluffy blending brush. Using an E.L.F. domed blending brush, I next went in and placed On The Prowl into my crease and outer 1/2 of my lid. To deepen, I placed Monsoon into the outer V with an E.L.F. dense packing brush and blended it into On The Prowl with a fluffy blending brush, adding more product to build up color. Next, I used my middle finger to place Juicy onto the center of my lid and used patting motions to blend it into Monsoon. I then used my pointer finger to press Palm Palm into my lids inner 1/3 and alternated patting Juicy and Palm Palm together to create a gradient. I placed a bit more Guava at the top of my crease to diffuse the harsh line (I wish I hadn't, since it just muddied up the look - but there is no good blending shade in this palette) and blended Guava out with Too Faced Rollin' In Dough from the Chocolate Gold Palette up into the brow bone. I went back in with Palm Palm and Juicy since the shades got lost in the crease work, repeated the process on the lower lashline, added a winged liner and finished the look off with mascara.