A Summer Warmth with Natasha 11.0 | Natasha Denona Sunset

temptalia.com
 14 days ago

This is an eye look is inspired by Natasha Denona Sunrise 15-Pan Small Eyeshadow Palette ($65.00 for 0.67 oz.) and features these shades: Sundazed (128K), Bronzage (124K), Morgana (131DC), and Panjin (132CM). My look ideas are centered around a “quad” of four shades with the expectation that you’ll incorporate brow bone and transition shades that work for your coloring.

www.temptalia.com

