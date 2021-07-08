A Summer of Neutrals with Pat McGrath 1.0 | Pat McGrath Bronze Seduction

I fell in love with a look on the Juvia’s Place website and wanted to recreate it. I failed at the recreation, but I still love the resulting look. I started by blending the taupe shade (second shade in the fourth row) lightly in and above my crease for a transition using my E.L.F. Fluffy Blending Brush. I then used the satin coral shade (first shade in the fourth row) into the crease using a smaller E.L.F. Blending Brush to deepen the crease and create dimension. I also took this shade onto my outer corner and outer 1/3 of my lid. Using a flat shader brush (also by E.L.F.), I further added dimension by deepening the outer corner with the darker coral matte in the palette (fourth shade in the fourth row), pulling the shadow up into the crease slightly to blend them all together. Next, I used my finger to place the palette's coral shimmer (third shade in the fourth row) onto the center of my lid. I also used my finger to place the palette's light silver shimmer (first shade in the first row) into the inner 1/3 of my lid and inner corner, using patting motions to blend the coral shimmer into the silver shimmer. I then repeated all steps on the bottom lash line, finishing the look by smudging out black eyeliner and adding mascara.