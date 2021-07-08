Sartin, Ritta

There will be a benefit for Berry Kentner on Saturday, July 17, 6:00 p.m.-until. The event will be held at The First Choice Bank Gateway Pavilion located at 139 West Reynolds Street, next to Tanglefoot Trail and across from Reeder’s Farm Supply. A Bar-Be-Que Dinner will be served beginning at 6 p.m. , along with music, followed by a live auction at 7:30 p.m. The benefit is sponsored by family and friends of the Kentner Family. Berry is still confined at the MED, Memphis, TN, due to severe burns over 60% of his body. He has had skin graft surgery and will be set-up for more surgery soon. Berry will have a long hospital stay/convalescence Please remember this family with prayers and your donations. There is a donation box located at Thaxton Grocery.