Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Sartin, Ritta

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 12 days ago

Ritta Sartin, 49, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Amory. She was born August 22, 1971 to the late Rex Sartin and Virginia Hill Kelton in Amory. She enjoyed watching TV, playing games, and spending time with her family. Services will be at 1:00 pm on Saturday July 10, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Jeff Lentz officiating. Burial Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday July 10 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her mother; Virginia Kelton of Golden, 2 sons; Brady (Adrianna) Sartin of Golden, and Tony Musante of Randolph, VA, 1 grandson; Matthew Sartin of Golden, brother; Wade (Michelle) Sartin of Tremont, sister; Emily Murphree of Mooreville, Olivia Kelton, Brayden Kelton, Erica Murphree, and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Rex Sartin, and step father, Troy Kelton. Pallbearers will be Rodney Sartin, Dustin Kelton, Hollis Moore, Eddie Burns, and Roger Sartin Jr. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.

www.djournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virginia Hill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senter Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Lee County, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Harold Ray: An unlikely start to be legendary sheriff

I’m pretty sure if you listen close enough you can still hear those cowboy boots walking in the halls of the Lee County Jail in the wee hours of the morning when everything is still. I know that I can still remember the exact sound of his voice on the...
Monroe County, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Group combines motorcycles with ministry for community outreach

Whosoever Ministries is a faith-based service organization inspired by Cason native Justin Dykes’ passion for both serving God and his love of motorcycles. While he serves the Church of Plantersville as associate pastor, he keeps Monroe County in mind for outreach opportunities since he and his family live near Nettleton.
Pontotoc County, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Thaxton news

There will be a benefit for Berry Kentner on Saturday, July 17, 6:00 p.m.-until. The event will be held at The First Choice Bank Gateway Pavilion located at 139 West Reynolds Street, next to Tanglefoot Trail and across from Reeder’s Farm Supply. A Bar-Be-Que Dinner will be served beginning at 6 p.m. , along with music, followed by a live auction at 7:30 p.m. The benefit is sponsored by family and friends of the Kentner Family. Berry is still confined at the MED, Memphis, TN, due to severe burns over 60% of his body. He has had skin graft surgery and will be set-up for more surgery soon. Berry will have a long hospital stay/convalescence Please remember this family with prayers and your donations. There is a donation box located at Thaxton Grocery.
Toccopola, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Toccopola homemakers report May and June meetings

Toccopola Homemakers met Monday, May 24, 2021 at 2 P.M. at the Toccopola Community Center. The meeting was called to order by the president, Margie Douglas. The president did the devotion on your personal fragrance from “His Thoughts toward Me” using the following Scripture; 2 Cor. 2:14, Eph. 5:2 and Phil. 4:18. Everyone has some type of fragrance and we all want it to be a sweet smelling fragrance to God.
ReligionThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Summer recital set at Maple Drive Presbyterian

A summer vocal recital will be presented by Mrs. Jennifer Jenkins, assisted by Dr.’s Christopher and Laura Thompson, violin and piano. The recital will be held on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Maple Drive Presbyterian Church, at 3:00 p.m. This is free and open to the public. Featured presentations will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy