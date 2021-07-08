Knopp, Kathy

Kathy Knopp, 58, passed away on Tuesday, July 06, 2021 at the NMMC after a long illness. She enjoyed collecting purses, fishing, cooking, traveling, especially to the ocean. Kathy was an avid singer with a beautiful voice and also enjoyed amateur photography, especially on her many travels. She loved her dogs and spending time with her family. She was a very kind and loving person and always seemed to know the help someone needed without them asking. She loved the Lord and tried to bring others to salvation. She was a member of East Heights Baptist Church. Visitation will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday evening, July 10, 2021 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 2:00 p. m. She is survived by her husband, Andrew Knopp; her mother, Frances Mary Tollison; niece, Michelle Beoddy; nephews, Jamie Tollison and Donnie Ahart; (7) great nieces and nephews; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Troy W. Tollison; sister, Bobbie Ahart; brother, Troy T. Tollison. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to the Tupelo-Lee County Humane Society or the Amercan Cancer Society. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com.