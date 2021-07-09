Britney Spears Parents, Siblings, Kids, More Details On Their Legal Issues And Toxic Relationship

Britney Spears is officially retiring, if a longtime member of her inner circle is to be believed. On July 5, Larry Rudolph — who's been the pop star's manager for nearly 25 years — resigned from his job, citing her intention to call it quits. "It has been over 2 1/2 years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus," he said in a letter to Britney's co-conservators, Jamie Spears and Jodi Montgomery (who this week both told the court they've been getting death threats following Britney's explosive June statement blaming them for how they've treated her). "Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire. As her manager, I believe it is in Britney's best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed." Elsewhere on the Britney front, her mom asked a judge to let the singer hire her own lawyer to try to end her conservatorship. Britney's court-appointed lawyer who's repped her for 13 years, Sam Ingram, asked a judge to let him resign.