Creator Mike White Talks Filming HBO's 'The White Lotus' on Maui, His Personal Connection to Hawaiʻi
With the start of filming for the new "NCIS: Hawaiʻi" series in recent weeks, television and film productions in Hawaiʻi continue to thrive as COVID-19 restrictions loosen. It’s a trend that started as far back as October 2020, when HBO ordered "The White Lotus," a new series filmed on Maui from writer-director Mike White. The industry veteran is best known for comedies "School of Rock" and "Nacho Libre," but has several dramatic series and films to his credit.www.hawaiipublicradio.org
