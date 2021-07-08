Hansen named Gatorade's Minnesota Boys Track and Field Player of the Year

Waseca's Marcus Hansen is going to run out of room on his awards shelf pretty soon, if he hasn't already. Gatorade, the sports beverage conglomerate owned by PepsiCo, announced Thursday afternoon that Hansen had been named as their Minnesota Boys Track and Field Player of the Year. According to a press release provided to local media members, the Gatorade Player of the Year award, "which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Hansen as Minnesota’s best high school boys track & field athlete." He was previously named Minnesota's Mr. Track and Field following his two-title performance during the boys Class AA state track and field meet earlier this summer.