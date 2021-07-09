John Wick 4: Donnie Yen Posts Touching Tribute to Family Before Leaving to Film

Making an action movie can be a tough experience for an actor, and that will almost surely be the case for many of the performers making the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 4. After all, the franchise is famously stunt and fight heavy, and as such there are going to be a lot of people who go home from set each day needing to relax and put ice on sore muscles. For star Donnie Yen, however, it won't be the physical toll that the production takes that will prove to be the hardest part of the experience. Instead, according to a sweet social media post, the real challenge will be having to spend time away from his family.