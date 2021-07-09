Cancel
John Wick 4: Donnie Yen Posts Touching Tribute to Family Before Leaving to Film

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Wick: Chapter 4 was originally supposed to hit theatres in May, but it was one of the many films delayed due to the pandemic. The movie finally went into production at the end of June, and it was also announced last month that Ip Man and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story star, Donnie Yen, would be joining the cast. Yesterday, Yen took to social media to share a touching post in honor of his family and revealed how tough it is to leave them when he goes to film his movies.

