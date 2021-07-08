Cancel
Tupelo, MS

Miller, Kim

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKimberly Deshune Miller, 47, passed from this life to her life eternal at North Miss. Medical Center on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 after a long illness. Born on July 19, 1973 in Fulton to the late Johnnie Miller and Hattie Daniel Miller, she grew up in Fulton and attended the public schools there. She professed her faith in Jesus at St. Matthew's M.B. Church in Fulton at an early age. In recent years, she has been a member of White Hill M.B. Church. The family relocated to Tupelo and Kim graduated from Tupelo High School in 1991 where she was a standout softball player. She received her AA Degree from Itawamba Community College. She was employed by Magnolia Automotive (Toyota) as an Office Administrator. Kim was devoted to her family, especially her children and enjoyed gatherings where there was lively conversation and good food. She enjoyed sports, especially softball, and playing cards. A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM Saturday, July 10, 2021 at White Hill M.B. Church on Eason in Tupelo with Pastor Jeffrey Daniel officiating. Burial will be private. Visitation will begin at 1 PM on Saturday only at White Hill. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving the family. Kim is survived by her children, Deunte Morris of Southaven, MS, and Denaja Miller of Tupelo; her mother, Hattie Daniel Miller; her grandson, Brayden Morris of Tupelo; 3 sisters, Alicia Lane of Atlanta, GA, Jennifer Miller of Tupelo, and Jessica Cox (Jeremy) of Tupelo; and several nieces and nephews and their families and a host of other relatives and friends. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.

www.djournal.com

