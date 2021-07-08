Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mooreville, MS

Lewis, Brian N

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian N. Lewis, 53, resident of Mooreville, passed away at Baptist Memorial Hospital Union County on July 5, 2021 after an extended illness. He was born February 21,1968, the son of Bob Lewis (Janice) and Caroline Boren in Kenosha, Wisconsin. In his early years, Mr. Lewis received his Barbers License and worked only a few years before he later was employed as a supervisor in the press department for Clark Pulley where he was employed until his illness. A Christian with a huge personality, Mr. Lewis will be remembered for being an avid outdoors man, that included fishing and camping with his nieces and nephews. He was a huge Alabama fan from the time he was very young and always reminded others of how many championships Alabama had won. A Service of Remembrance will be announced at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. In addition to his parents, survivors include one daughter Megan Lewis, three sisters, Joy Davis ( Scott), Glenda Vandevander both of Fulton, Veronica Rice of Ozark Community, five brothers Jaden Lewis, Mooreville, Richard Lewis, Robert Lewis both of Fulton, Reggie Ables (Diane) of Dorsey, Frank Smith (Trisha) of Pocahontas, Arkansas. New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Lewis Family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.

www.djournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mooreville, MS
City
Pocahontas, MS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
City
Fulton, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pocahontas
Person
Richard Lewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#Lewis Brian N#Barbers License#Christian#Ozark Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Sweden stuns US 3-0 in women’s soccer at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Sweden didn’t have to bunker down on defense against the Americans this time. Stina Blackstenius scored a pair of goals and the Swedes stunned the United States at the Olympics with a 3-0 victory Wednesday in the women’s soccer tournament. The Americans, ranked No. 1 in the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP likely to nix plan

Republicans on Wednesday are expected to defeat a motion filed by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, arguing the legislation needs more work before it’s ready for action. Democrats are suspicious that GOP colleagues are running out the clock and want to...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
KidsPosted by
NBC News

All children should wear masks in school this fall, even if vaccinated, according to pediatrics group

The American Academy of Pediatrics on Monday recommended that all children over the age of 2 wear masks when returning to school this year, regardless of vaccination status. The AAP, which said its important for children to return to in-person learning this year, recommends that school staff also wear masks. The AAP is calling the new guidance a "layered approach."
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Jeff Bezos thanks Amazon workers for Blue Origin launch in revealingly tone-deaf moment

On Tuesday morning, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos boarded Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft in West Texas with his brother, Mark, Mercury 13 astronaut candidate Wally Funk and an 18-year-old Dutch student for the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The Blue Origin accomplishment was the second suborbital flight in nine days, with Richard Branson having blasted off last week.
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Tom Brady to Biden: '40 percent of the people still don't think we won'

NFL quarterback Tom Brady joked alongside President Biden at a White House ceremony Tuesday that 40 percent of the country doesn’t believe the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, alluding to the considerable percentage of Republicans who polls show do not accept Biden’s election victory. “Not a lot of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy