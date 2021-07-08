Cancel
Ripley, MS

James, Polly Jeanes

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolly Jeanes James, 85, resident of Ripley, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following an extended illness. Funeral Services remembering the Christian life of Mrs. James will be at 2 PM Saturday, July 10 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Bro. Tim Hall and Bro. William Kirkman will officiate with burial following in Shiloh Cemetery near Ripley. Mrs. James was born on July 9, 1935 in Tippah County to the late Mallie and Ester Wilbanks Jeanes. She was a graduate of Falkner High School and also a graduate of Mississippi State University. For 20 years, Mrs. James was employed as a Personnel Director for the Blue Mountain Children's Home before retiring. A devoted member of Emmanuel Holiness Church, Mrs. James enjoyed her church family and activities. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother who loved doting on her family and was happiest when surrounded by them. Mrs. James will be remembered for hosting "annual parties" at her beautiful home, traveling and tending her yard. She leaves a legacy of living life to the fullest with no fear and a smile ... Visitation will be from 12 Noon to 2 PM Saturday, July 10 at Ripley Funeral Home. Memories will continued to be shared by her husband of 66 years, Bobby James of Ripley, one daughter, Jan Adams (Derek) of Oakland, MS, two grandchildren, Ashley Hargis (Marshall) and Morgan Page (Chris) and four great grandchildren Hunter, Hayes, C.J. and Jamie. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Alyene Settlemires, two brothers, Gaston Jeanes and Billy Jeanes. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the James family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.

www.djournal.com

#Christian#Shiloh Cemetery#Falkner High School#Emmanuel Holiness Church#Ms#C J#The Ripley Funeral Home
