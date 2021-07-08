Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Makeup

A Summer Warmth with Natasha 5.0 | Natasha Denona Sunrise

temptalia.com
 14 days ago

This is an eye look is inspired by Natasha Denona Sunrise 15-Pan Small Eyeshadow Palette ($65.00 for 0.67 oz.) and features these shades: Agate, Day Spring, Jasper, and Carnelian. My look ideas are centered around a “quad” of four shades with the expectation that you’ll incorporate brow bone and transition shades that work for your coloring.

www.temptalia.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnelian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Makeup
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
Related
Makeuptemptalia.com

ColourPop x Powerpuff Girls Collection Swatches

ColourPop x Powerpuff Girls Collection launches today, July 14th, at 10AM PT. The collection includes a palette, two blushes, three eyeshadow pencils, three glosses, lip balms, bath bar, and hair clips. The glosses are very sheer so I didn’t swatch those, but I have the other color cosmetics swatched in this post.
Beauty & Fashiontemptalia.com

This Week in Dupes, Vol. 151

Check out dupes for most wanted products between July 06th and July 12th. These are products added to readers' wish lists most frequently. If you added it to your wish list, you can check your wish list against your vanity for dupes you may already own. Terra Moons Starburst Duochrome...
Makeuptemptalia.com

Exquisite Nebula ft. Sydney Grace x Temptalia

Here’s a look using my Sydney Grace x Temptalia palettes, Quintessence and Radiant Reflection, together!. We're here to help you make better beauty purchases that you'll enjoy and love! We recommend signing up to take advantage of personalized features like tracking products you own, viewing dupes that you already have, and more!
Makeuptemptalia.com

Grungy Duo-chrome Eye Look

I wish I could remember what shadows I used to create this look with!. We're here to help you make better beauty purchases that you'll enjoy and love! We recommend signing up to take advantage of personalized features like tracking products you own, viewing dupes that you already have, and more!
Makeuptemptalia.com

Chanel Douceur et Serenite (378) Eyeshadow Quad Review & Swatches

Chanel Douceur et Serenite (378) Les 4 Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow ($62.00 for 0.07 oz.) is a smokier, purple-plum color story that includes two matte shades and two satin-to-pearl shades. There was some variety in depth and finish, so I could see lighter and darker looks, though I expect looks to lean a little smoky overall. All four shades had higher coverage, were blendable, and picked up readily with a dry brush, and they lasted around eight hours on me.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Colourpop Lush Life Ttropical Eye Look

This was my first time using a ColourPop palette. I decided to do a bright blue/teal/green look. I don’t care for the transition as I think I muddied up the look with it. I started this look off by applying Too Faced Rollin' In Dough from the Chocolate Gold Palette all over the eye to set my eye primer. I next went in with my E.L.F. Fluffy Blending Brush and placed Eco from ColourPop's Lush Life palette into the crease, above the crease, and across the lid. The shadow was extremely patchy (and broke in the pan while I was lightly dipping my brush in!!) so I decided to change gears by adding in the shade Guava with the same fluffy blending brush. Using an E.L.F. domed blending brush, I next went in and placed On The Prowl into my crease and outer 1/2 of my lid. To deepen, I placed Monsoon into the outer V with an E.L.F. dense packing brush and blended it into On The Prowl with a fluffy blending brush, adding more product to build up color. Next, I used my middle finger to place Juicy onto the center of my lid and used patting motions to blend it into Monsoon. I then used my pointer finger to press Palm Palm into my lids inner 1/3 and alternated patting Juicy and Palm Palm together to create a gradient. I placed a bit more Guava at the top of my crease to diffuse the harsh line (I wish I hadn't, since it just muddied up the look - but there is no good blending shade in this palette) and blended Guava out with Too Faced Rollin' In Dough from the Chocolate Gold Palette up into the brow bone. I went back in with Palm Palm and Juicy since the shades got lost in the crease work, repeated the process on the lower lashline, added a winged liner and finished the look off with mascara.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Simple, Fun, and Affordable Neutral Smokey Eye

Just a fun and affordable neutral smokey eye. I used the L’Oreal Nude Intense La Palette and the Wet n Wild Color Icon Lights Off Palette. We're here to help you make better beauty purchases that you'll enjoy and love! We recommend signing up to take advantage of personalized features like tracking products you own, viewing dupes that you already have, and more!
Makeuptemptalia.com

Simple Wet N Wild Color Icon One and Done Look

This is a simple cool toned taupe eye look using 2 shades in the Wet n Wild Color Icon – Lights Off palette. I placed the matte taupe shade in the Wet n Wild Color Icon - Lights Off palette (fourth shadow on the bottom row) on my lid with an E.L.F. Shadow "C" Brush and built the color up to the desired vibrancy. I then used an E.L.F. Fluffy Blending Brush to blend the shadow towards my brow bone. I used the same brush, colorswitched, to apply a light dusting of the satin beige shade (same palette, fifth on the top row) along the brow bone for a hightlight. I then placed black pencil eyeliner into both waterlines, smudged them out with more of the first taupe shade, and completed the look with black mascara.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Terra Moons Duochrome Eyeshadows Reviews & Swatches (Part 3 of 3)

Terra Moons Martian Duochrome Eyeshadow ($8.00 for 0.05 oz.) is a rich, molten copper base with gold to green-gold shifting shimmer paired with a highly-reflective, metallic finish. At a glance, it looked like a typical copper, but the shimmer was incredibly intense in its shift and shine. It had nearly...
Makeuptemptalia.com

UOMA Beauty She-tore Hypnotic Impact High-Shine Lipstick

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. UOMA Beauty She-tore Hypnotic Impact High-Shine Lipstick ($24.00 for 0.12 oz.) is a medium, plummy brown with warm, gold shimmer throughout. It had semi-sheer, buildable pigmentation (to medium) with a smooth, more balm-like texture that had moderate glide but didn't feel too slippery on as there was light tackiness after it had been applied.
Makeuptemptalia.com

ColourPop Twice Shy Glossy Lip Stain

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. ColourPop Twice Shy Glossy Lip Stain ($8.00 for 0.21 oz.) appeared as more of an orange-brown initially, but the underlying stain was pinky-red and came through very strongly once applied, so the end result was more of a medium-dark pink-coral. It had medium, buildable color payoff that adhered fairly evenly but settled a little bit into my deeper lip lines.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Clionadh Aether Highlighter Review & Swatches

Clionadh Aether Powder Highlighter ($14.00 for 0.21 oz.) has a slightly translucent base with more medium, warmer pink shimmer and flecks of larger, cooler pink and fuchsia sparkle. It was a very shiny, sparkly shade, which became more and more noticeable when buffed and blended out. The translucent base came through more noticeably as it was diffused as it was more sparkle than it was base color. It had semi-opaque, buildable coverage, which was more as marketed.
ApparelPosted by
DFW Community News

Summer Floral Dresses

During the summer you can never have too many dresses! Recently, I have highlighted summer maxi dresses, everyday dresses and neutral dresses for summer, so now it’s time to bring in the florals! Florals are nice, bright and cheery, plus it is a flattering print. I love that floral prints never go out of style, making a floral dress a great investment piece. They are great to wear to weddings, date nights or al fresco dining. Be sure to read all the way through to see my ultimate list of floral dresses.
Makeupfashionisers.com

The Prettiest Festival Makeup Looks To Recreate

Festival season is possibly the most exciting time of the year for beauty enthusiasts. You get to experiment with glitter, gems, and neon colors with no limit. Plus, you can finally recreate all those bold festival makeup looks you have double tapped and pinned throughout the year. Even though festivals have been canceled for a while now, that hasn’t stopped our love of festival looks. Speaking of that, we gathered ten of the prettiest festival makeup looks that are absolutely worth the extra mirror time. Scroll down to find the perfect match for your personality and preferences.
ApparelTODAY.com

The 16 best denim dresses for summer 2021

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Summer fashion often means...
Makeuptemptalia.com

ColourPop Mojo Jojo Matte Shadow Stix

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Looking for something similar or to see what you have in your stash? Here are some of the top dupes for this product!. We have not reviewed this shade yet, which is when dupes will be added—check...
Makeuptemptalia.com

ILIA Fame Daylite Highlighter Review & Swatches

ILIA Fame DayLite Highlighting Powder ($34.00 for 0.23 oz.) is a medium copper with warmer, more orange undertones and lighter, golden shimmer throughout. The texture was soft, silky, and lightly powdery, and I found using a lighter hand or less-dense brush ideal to avoid over-applying product. It had rich color...
Makeuptemptalia.com

Milani Glow Baked Bronzer Review & Swatches

Urban Decay Going Native (Bronzer) (PiP, ) is less shimmery, darker, cooler (90% similar). Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze (Original) (PiP, ) is less shimmery, cooler (85% similar). Charlotte Tilbury Seductive Beauty (Bronze) (LE, ) is darker (85% similar). Hourglass Diffused Bronze Light (P, $52.00) is less shimmery, darker, cooler (80%...
Beauty & Fashiontemptalia.com

ColourPop Coconut Super Shock Shadow

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Coconut is a deep blue with subtle, cool undertones and a smooth, metallic finish. It had nearly opaque color payoff in a single layer, which applied fairly evenly but was best applied using a moderately-dense shader brush and packed on. Once it dried down to a more powder-like finish, it could be blended out without becoming a little patchy (due to the formula being a little too emollient initially). It wore well for 10 hours without fading or creasing on me.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Juvia's Place Nubian 3 Coral Eyelook

I fell in love with a look on the Juvia’s Place website and wanted to recreate it. I failed at the recreation, but I still love the resulting look. I started by blending the taupe shade (second shade in the fourth row) lightly in and above my crease for a transition using my E.L.F. Fluffy Blending Brush. I then used the satin coral shade (first shade in the fourth row) into the crease using a smaller E.L.F. Blending Brush to deepen the crease and create dimension. I also took this shade onto my outer corner and outer 1/3 of my lid. Using a flat shader brush (also by E.L.F.), I further added dimension by deepening the outer corner with the darker coral matte in the palette (fourth shade in the fourth row), pulling the shadow up into the crease slightly to blend them all together. Next, I used my finger to place the palette's coral shimmer (third shade in the fourth row) onto the center of my lid. I also used my finger to place the palette's light silver shimmer (first shade in the first row) into the inner 1/3 of my lid and inner corner, using patting motions to blend the coral shimmer into the silver shimmer. I then repeated all steps on the bottom lash line, finishing the look by smudging out black eyeliner and adding mascara.

Comments / 0

Community Policy