The Tomorrow War 2 Release Date, Cast, plot, Where To Watch – Chris Pratt – Amazon Prime

By Tom Kucher
districtchronicles.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s still a lot too early for concrete details to become available, however, it sounds like McKay has a clear idea for where the franchise can go. “The Tomorrow War” ends when humanity appears to have destroyed the Whitespikes for good, but in addition, they are taught that the Whitespikes are actually creatures that were genetically engineered by an even more intelligent and dangerous alien species, with the job of depopulating the Earth.

Comments / 1

CinemaBlend

Looks Like The Tomorrow War 2 Is Happening, So Bring On The Chris Pratt Action

Following a huge streaming debut for the Chris Pratt-led science fiction movie The Tomorrow War, it looks like the Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy star could have another franchise on his hands. With barely a week since the film’s release, there are reportedly discussions in the works about a second Tomorrow War movie led by Amazon Studios, Skydance and Paramount.

Comments / 1

