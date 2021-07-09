New York Times Best Selling Author Jasmine Guillory

Join bestselling authors Kate White and Hank Phillippi Ryan for a conversation about White's intriguing new thriller, The Fiancée, a riveting standalone thriller, set on a bucolic estate, about a captivating young woman who joins a family and threatens to upend their picture-perfect lives. Kate White, the former editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan magazine, is the New York Times bestselling author of the standalone psychological thrillers Have You Seen Me?, The Secrets You Keep, The Wrong Man, Eyes on You, The Sixes, and Hush, as well as eight Bailey Weggins mysteries, including, most recently, Such a Perfect Wife, which was nominated for an International Thriller Writers Award. Hank Phillippi Ryan is the USA Today bestselling author of 12 thrillers, winning five Agathas and the Mary Higgins Clark Award, and 37 EMMYs for TV investigative reporting. Her newest psychological standalone is The First to Lie. Sponsored by Haley Booksellers & libraries, including Memorial Hall Library.