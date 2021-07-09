Cancel
Books & Literature

New York Times Best Selling Author Jasmine Guillory

By Sinclair Broadcast Group
KATU.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJasmine Guillory is the New York Times bestselling author and her newest book "While We Were Dating" is being released next month! Jasmine graduated from Wellesley College and Stanford Law School and lives in the Bay Area. For more of Jasmine's books, you can go to her website by clicking here!

#Stanford Law School#Wellesley College#The New York Times
