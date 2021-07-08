Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Families could be given cash to offset higher gas bills under new green government plan

By Liam Coleman, Imogen Braddick
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TIo4W_0arYixqd00

FAMILIES could be given cash to offset higher gas bills under a new green government plan.

Plans being discussed by top Whitehall advisors would compensate households for increases in gas bills that will result from the push to cut carbon emissions.

The proposals aim to encourage Brits to switch to greener energy, sources have revealed.

The scheme would mean low and middle-income families being paid a set amount each year, The Times reports.

It would be determined by home much the government raised from new carbon taxes.

The money would be paid regardless of a household’s emissions – and those who continued to use gas would have any increase to their bill covered by the payment.

But those who switched to cheaper green energy could pocket the difference.

It is part of Boris Johnson’s pledge to meet reach net-zero without costing the public money.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eBqA5_0arYixqd00
The money would be paid regardless of a household’s emissions Credit: Alamy

The proposal, which has discussed in Downing Street and the business department, is based on a successful initiative introduced in Canada in 2018.

Boris Johnson has insisted he doesn't want to hike the cost of bills in order to achieve the UK goal of net zero emissions.

The PM told MPs this week: "We've got to make sure that when we embark on this programme that we have a solution that is affordable, and that works for people.

"This government is determined to keep bills low and that is a priority."

The man leading the green push for the government is Kwasi Kwarteng, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CgAa2_0arYixqd00
The proposals aim to encourage Brits to switch to greener energy Credit: Alamy

Sitting down with The Sun earlier this year to explain the challenges facing the UK, he promised green initiatives will quickly become cheaper.

Kwasi said: "When iPhones first came out, they were very expensive. But people got into them, people wanted them and the cost came down.

"And I think electric vehicles will see a similar development. It’s a very exciting time.

"I speak to the car manufacturers and they are actually all very excited about the switch to manufacturing electric vehicles.

"When we get that scale of investment and commitment to it, the unit costs will come down."

Mr Johnson has already pledged to ban the sale of all new petrol and diesel cars and vans from 2030.

And in another prong of his green strategy, he unveiled plans to pump £95 million into two offshore wind farms in the Humber, East Yorkshire, and Teesside, North Yorkshire.

Once complete, they will generate enough electricity to power eight million homes.

Comments / 3

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
221K+
Followers
23K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Green Energy#Brits#Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Missouri Statemissouribusinessalert.com

Missouri gas tax set for 74% increase by 2025 under new law

Gov. Mike Parson has signed into law legislation increasing the state’s fuel tax. The tax will gradually rise by 12.5 cents per gallon over the next five years, hitting 29.5 cents per gallon in 2025. It’s estimated to add $375 million annually to the state road fund, the Missouri Independent...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

UK needs to triple low carbon flexible capacity by 2030: BEIS

The UK may need to triple its low carbon flexible capacity to 30 GW by 2030 to integrate higher levels of renewable generation, the government said July 20 in a Smart Systems and Flexibility Plan published jointly with energy regulator Ofgem. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes &...
Energy Industryetftrends.com

EU and China Announce Greenhouse Gas Reduction Plans

Two of the world’s largest economies, the European Union and China, recently announced plans for a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. On Wednesday, the EU set forth a plan that would include cutting reliance on fossil fuels while also imposing taxes on imports...
Energy Industrykelo.com

Running low on battery power: Brexit Britain faces an acid test

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain has set a fast pace in the electric vehicle race with its 2030 ban on sales of new fossil fuel-powered cars and has offered 1 billion pounds ($1.4 billion) to jump start its battery industry and associated supply chain. But the cash and the headline-grabbing deadline...
Energy Industrytheiet.org

National Grid to be stripped of role operating UK’s electricity networks

National Grid will have its role running the UK’s electricity system stripped by regulators, who will appoint a new independent body, The Times has reported. In 2017, Ofgem gave National Grid two years to separate its functions involved in operating the electricity system. This led to the creation of the National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) in 2019, although it was still owned outright by National Grid.
TrafficAUTOCAR.co.uk

How the government plans to steer UK transport to net-zero by 2030

In an exclusive interview with Autocar, transport decarbonisation minister Rachel Maclean discusses limiting new ICE car sales, being ‘technology- neutral’ and improving BEV charging. 19 July 2021. Despite the outlawing of new petrol and diesel car and van sales in the UK being eight-and-a-half years away, 2030 is writ large...
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Independent

‘Completely indefensible’: Anger as green groups urge government to reject plans for huge new oil field

Environmental groups have accused the government of "hypocrisy" after it emerged that ministers are set to approve the development of a new North Sea oil field just months before Britain hosts the Cop26 climate summit.The Cambo heavy crude oil field off the coast of the Shetland Islands contains over 800 million barrels of oil. Under proposals submitted to the government, developers expect to extract 150-170 million of these barrels â— equivalent to operating 16 coal-fired power stations for a year.The Cambo oil-field, co-owned by Siccar Point Energy and Shell, is due to start drilling in 2022 if approved. The site...
Energy IndustryTelegraph

Green homes plan to banish gas boilers goes on the back burner

The Government has delayed its flagship policy on rolling out green alternatives to gas boilers amid concerns of a backlash over the costs. It comes amid concerns over how the country will reach its goal of net zero emissions by 2050 without hitting consumers' bills. The heat and buildings plan,...
Eskridge, KSKVOE

Eskridge secures 10-year loan to offset February gas costs

It will literally take the city of Eskridge a decade to offset the energy costs associated with February’s brutal cold. The Kansas Corporation Commission approved the town’s plan to recover those weather event costs. The plan includes a separate charge for the town’s utility customers of $2.54 per 1,000 cubic feet for gas usage. Those charges will help Eskridge make payments on a 10-year, low-interest loan from the Kansas State Treasurer’s Office.
Environmenttearsheet.co

Gemini plans to offset Bitcoin carbon emissions with the launch of Gemini Green

Gemini has purchased carbon credits worth $4 million to prevent over 340,000 metric tons of carbon from entering the atmosphere. The initiative will offset Gemini’s share of non-renewable Bitcoin energy consumption since the beginning of this year. As concerns around the environmental impact of Bitcoin mining continue to mount, crypto...
Congress & CourtsInhabitat.com

New bill regulating carbon offset market could attract farmers

Some farmers are turning to carbon capture to make cash outside of traditional farming practices. A new Senate bill could help attract even more farmers to these programs. One farmer taking part in carbon capture programs is Kelly Garrett, a western Iowa farmer who runs a 7,000-acre farm. Traditionally, Garrett has farmed corn and soybeans, but he began incorporating carbon-sequestering processes for income last year. Since contacting Nori, a carbon-market broker, Garrett has earned $150,000 through carbon capture in his soil. Although Garrett’s farm was already ripe for carbon harvesting when he started, it’s difficult to estimate the actual amount of carbon stored.

Comments / 3

Community Policy