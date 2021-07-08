Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

A Unifying Post-Racial Elder Counterpoint To The Unchecked Big State Is What California Needs Now

citywatchla.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeclining quality of education (to the point they are talking about removing Honors and AP Math), homelessness, struggling businesses due to COVID shutdowns, crippling regulations like AB5 that have limited the average person who is a caregiver for an elderly or children to have part time work. A pleasant shock to me this year was when after worsening problems, the recall for Gavin Newsom qualified with 2.2 million signatures, way past the 1.5 million threshold, and now, we have a set date for the election: September 14, 2021.

citywatchla.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Education
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Elder
Person
Caitlyn Jenner
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Relations#Identity Politics#Unifying Post Racial#Ap#Covid#Olympian#Republican#Assembly#Latino#Asian#American#Brown University#Jd#University Of Michigan#Californians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Country
China
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Homeless
Related
Public HealthNBC News

Covid plus overdose deaths drove down life expectancy in 2020

Life expectancy in the U.S. plunged last year in the largest one-year drop since World War II, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday, further widening the longevity gap between the U.S. and comparable countries. Deaths from Covid-19 and drug overdoses fueled the decline — wiping out any...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP likely to nix plan

Republicans on Wednesday are expected to defeat a motion filed by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, arguing the legislation needs more work before it’s ready for action. Democrats are suspicious that GOP colleagues are running out the clock and want to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy