A Unifying Post-Racial Elder Counterpoint To The Unchecked Big State Is What California Needs Now

Declining quality of education (to the point they are talking about removing Honors and AP Math), homelessness, struggling businesses due to COVID shutdowns, crippling regulations like AB5 that have limited the average person who is a caregiver for an elderly or children to have part time work. A pleasant shock to me this year was when after worsening problems, the recall for Gavin Newsom qualified with 2.2 million signatures, way past the 1.5 million threshold, and now, we have a set date for the election: September 14, 2021.