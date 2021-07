Five Floridians were arrested and charged last week in connection to the Capitol attack in one of the largest indictments stemming from the insurrection to date. Prosecutors say the defendants, all from the Tampa Bay area, attacked and assaulted a line of police officers several times while outside the Capitol on January 6. Court documents say the defendants used riot shields and flagpoles to hit officers in the head and neck and later punched, kicked, and elbowed officers.