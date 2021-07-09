How To Be A Generator Of Joy!

What a joy it is to see smiling people’s faces again! After more than a year of isolation, fear and compassion via covering ourselves, we are beginning to open up and uncover our faces and breathe freely once again. COVID hospitalizations and deaths among the vaccinated are bottoming out, and there is a palpable delight in the streets of our city. People are making music in person again, neighbors are exchanging homegrown vegetables and home-baked cookies again, and hugs are lasting far longer than would have been deemed reasonable by 2019 standards! Parties are inching back, concerts are on the horizon and summer feels like summer again. The world is starting to spin on its axis once more.