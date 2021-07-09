Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

How To Be A Generator Of Joy!

By Sinclair Broadcast Group
KATU.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmbassador of Joy Barry Shore was back on the show today to share how to be a generator of joy! A multi-patented serial entrepreneur, Barry was afflicted suddenly with a crippling disease that left him completely paralyzed overnight. But his decision to use this experience to re-make his life and the lives of others has opened a unique opportunity to find JOY in living regardless of circumstance. To check out his book "The Joy Of Living" and for more tips from Barry, you can go to his website by clicking here!

katu.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#How To Be#Generator#Joy Of Living#The Lives Of Others#Paralyzed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
LifestyleThrive Global

How To Instantly Increase The Level of Joy In Your Life

Over the years, we convince ourselves that we don’t have the things that will make us happy. We don’t have opportunities coming to us. And that’s why we think we don’t love our lives. This is so sad. The truth is that you’re not allowing the very things that you...
LifestyleThrive Global

How to Incorporate More Fun and Joy Into Your Daily Life

For so many adults, it is not that we’ve forgotten how to have fun as we grow older—it’s simply that we have grown to undervalue fun’s importance. It started when we were scolded in adolescence to “act our age!” A punitive warning issued when caught in a fun moment of whimsy. We are slowly but surely taught that a serious nature is a marker of maturity.
Books & LiteratureKATU.com

The Bookmobile Babe: Helping Nurture a Love for Reading

The idea came to her in dream -- now she's helping kids develop a love for books and reading. We spoke with "The Bookmobile Babe" Christie Quinn!. If you'd like to help Christie raise money to buy a van with AC, click here. For more information about The Bookmobile Babe, visit bookmobilebabe.com.
TV SeriesHarper's Bazaar

Generation's Chase Sui Wonders Is Finding the Joy in Everything

In today’s abundance of teenage, coming-of-age shows, HBO Max’s Generation (styled Genera+ion) hits a soft spot for its relatable approach and inherent joy. Like Euphoria and its contemporaries, it follows high schoolers navigating sexuality, identity, love, and family life, but Generation was actually created by a teenager, Zelda Barnz (with her fathers, writers and producers Ben and Daniel Barnz). Her authentic telling captures the struggles and awkwardness of modern adolescence, but with warmth, humor, and pure fun.
KidsLongview News-Journal

The rewarding ways stepmoms and stepdads can shape kids

At my husband Daniel’s suggestion, we spent the past year listening to the audiobooks of the Harry Potter series with my stepson. When we started at the beginning of the pandemic, we were unsure if my stepson, then only 6, would be able to sit still and pay attention to the narrator. While he was quickly interested in the story, we struggled those first few months as the three of us listened as a family, pausing frequently to tell him to stop thrashing around on the living room ottoman and to stay still.
Orange County, CAPosted by
TheWrap

‘Generation': How the Show’s Music Supervisors Conjured Their Own Extraordinary Playlist

There have been countless series created by grown adults about teenagers over the years, but has there ever been one created by a teenager and her dad? Daniel and Zelda Barnz, the father-daughter showrunners of HBO Max’s “Generation”, represent what must be a first for dramatic programming but their frank, probing look at the lives of a group of LGBTQ+ teens and allies definitely gets plenty of help from other departments to create its sun-bathed Orange County backdrop.
Seattle, WArealchangenews.org

Surrender to joy

What a joy it is to see smiling people’s faces again! After more than a year of isolation, fear and compassion via covering ourselves, we are beginning to open up and uncover our faces and breathe freely once again. COVID hospitalizations and deaths among the vaccinated are bottoming out, and there is a palpable delight in the streets of our city. People are making music in person again, neighbors are exchanging homegrown vegetables and home-baked cookies again, and hugs are lasting far longer than would have been deemed reasonable by 2019 standards! Parties are inching back, concerts are on the horizon and summer feels like summer again. The world is starting to spin on its axis once more.
Relationship AdviceThrive Global

A Guide to Finding Your Lifelong Partner

Finding the one is often not as easy as it looks. If you’re a busy person with no time to date, it can be even more difficult. Here is a quick guide that might be of assistance. Learn to love yourself. Before you start looking for a person to spend...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts mourns sad loss with heartfelt post

Julia Roberts made a rare and sad statement on Instagram on Wednesday when she posted a photo along with a message which will, no doubt, touch her fans. Just days before, the Pretty Woman actress had posted a happy beach snap with her husband, Danny Moder, to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.
CelebritiesPopculture

Shailene Woodley Opens up About Her 'Physically Dominating' Illness

Shailene Woodley recently opened up about her health, sharing that she's been living with a "physically dominating" illness. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the 29-year-old actress did not offer too many specifics, but did say that the illness "was pretty debilitating." At one point things were so bad that it began to significantly impact her ability to work.
Weight LossPosted by
The US Sun

American Pickers’ Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after 65-lb weight loss as he resurfaces for first time in one year

AMERICAN Pickers star Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after losing 65 pounds as he resurfaces for the first time in over one year in The Sun's exclusive photos. Frank, 57, hasn’t appeared on History Channel’s American Pickers since March 2020, and viewers have been speculating about what led to the star’s mysterious mid-season disappearance.
Lifestylegentside.co.uk

Should you shower in the morning or the evening?

There are always two kinds of people in the world: the ones who shower first thing in the morning and those who take a bath right before going to bed. And since the beginning of time itself, these two clans have been arguing over who is right—but is there even a 'right' answer?

Comments / 0

Community Policy