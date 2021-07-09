How To Be A Generator Of Joy!
Ambassador of Joy Barry Shore was back on the show today to share how to be a generator of joy! A multi-patented serial entrepreneur, Barry was afflicted suddenly with a crippling disease that left him completely paralyzed overnight. But his decision to use this experience to re-make his life and the lives of others has opened a unique opportunity to find JOY in living regardless of circumstance. To check out his book "The Joy Of Living" and for more tips from Barry, you can go to his website by clicking here!katu.com
Comments / 0