Odisha CM appeals for smooth conduct of Puri Ratha Yatra

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 9 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday sought the cooperation of all including devotees for the smooth conduction of Lord Jagannath's annual Ratha Yatra this year with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols. According to a press release, CM reviewed the preparation for Lord Jagannath...

Naveen Patnaik
Politicsneworleanssun.com

Goa CM to meet Amit Shah

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 18 (ANI): A delegation led by Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant will call on the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda on Monday with respect to the inclusion of Goa's Dhangar Community in the ST Category. As per...
Agriculturealbuquerqueexpress.com

Mango varieties from north India on showcase in Dubai

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): As India has increased its footprint of mango exports despite logistical challenges posed by COVID-19, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) in collaboration with the Indian embassy and the importer LuLu group on Thursday organised a mango promotion programme in Dubai.
Indiaalbuquerqueexpress.com

'International Arbitration Centre needs to be set up'

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said an Arbitration Council of India and a New Delhi International Arbitration Centre need to be set up in order to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to develop India as an international arbitration hub.
Agriculturealbuquerqueexpress.com

Goyal bats for developing world at WTO

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday strongly pitched for the rights of developing countries at the ministerial meeting of the WTO on the crucial fisheries subsidy negotiations. The meeting was attended by ministers and ambassadors from other WTO member countries and WTO...
Indiaalbuquerqueexpress.com

New technologies are being used to disturb: Nitish Kumar

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 19 (ANI): Commenting on reports that the names of over 40 Indian journalists appeared on the leaked list of potential targets for surveillance by an unidentified agency using Pegasus spyware, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday called such snooping acts "dirty" and said that new technologies are being used to disturb and trouble people and to hamper their work.Speaking to media persons here, Kumar said, "I have been saying that new technology will definitely create problems. We should look into this aspect. Such new technologies are beneficial, but people also misuse them.""All these are dirty. All these are worthless. Disturbing someone like this is not good. All these are rubbish. People are misusing the new technology. People get into trouble because of this and their work is hampered," the Bihar CM said."If someone is involved in something bad then they should be investigated from the very beginning," he added.This comes after The Wire reported that phone numbers of Indian Journalists appeared on the leaked list of potential targets for surveillance by an unidentified agency using Pegasus spyware.The spyware 'Pegasus' is developed by Israel-based NSO Group. The company specialises in hacking devices and caters to various governments of the world for spying purposes.Forensic tests have also confirmed that the phones of some of these journalists were successfully infected with the Pegasus malware, the report said.According to the report, the journalists who were targeted work for some news organisations in the country including Hindustan Times, The Hindu, India Today, Indian Express and Network18. Many of them cover matters related to Defence, Home Ministry, Election Commission and Kashmir among others. Meanwhile, the Bihar CM also commented on the ongoing protests by the farmers at the Delhi borders. "Everyone has the right to speak and people have to be convinced through discussions. The central government has already held talks (with farmers), its policies are not against anyone. But people have emotions so talks should be held with them again," he said. Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains. (ANI)
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

PM Modi speaks to Maldivian President

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to Maldivian President Ibrahim Solih and reviewed the progress of bilateral development projects between the two countries. PM Modi also assured him of India's support to Maldives against the COVID-19 pandemic. "Spoke with President @ibusolih of Maldives....
Indiaalbuquerqueexpress.com

Skill development is national requirement: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that skill development of the new generation is a national requirement and a major foundation for Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Virtually speaking on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day, PM Modi said, "Skill development of the youth of...
Politicstribuneledgernews.com

LG encroaching on Delhi govt's turf, says Sisodia

Jul. 18—Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday objected to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal holding meetings with bureaucrats and instructing them on works that come under the purview of the elected government, in a letter that is likely to further intensify the conflict between the AAP dispensation and the LG who represents the Centre.
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Vaccinated people won't need RT-PCR report to enter Maha

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): Persons who have been vaccinated with both doses of COVID-19 vaccine and are in possession of final vaccination certificate, will no longer be required to produce a negative RT-PCR report to enter Maharashtra, according to an order by the state government. This exemption is...
Sportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

BAI General Secy interacts with Olympic bound shuttlers

Hyderabad (Telangana)[India], July 15 (ANI): With the Tokyo Olympic countdown entering its last phase and the shuttlers gearing up for the Games, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) President Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday spoke with the contingent. "He (Biswa) interacted with the shuttlers to take feedback on their preparations...
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Pant tests positive for COVID-19, says BCCI

Durham [UK], July 15 (ANI): Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant nears completion of his self-quarantine period while training assistant/net bowler Dayanand Garani has tested positive for COVID-19, informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday. Team India (Senior Men) were on a three-week break after the conclusion...
Environmentalbuquerqueexpress.com

Devic Earth launches Clean-Air-as-a-Service plan

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Devic Earth, the leader inClean Air as A Service offers customers the benefit of improving their ambient air quality, without having to go through the hassle of owning or maintaining any equipment. Subscription to the service is simple, with a one-time activation fee and a nominal monthly fee thereafter. Apart from a simple monthly fee structure, it comes with an array of other benefits such as plug-and-play, zero system down-time, zero operational overheads, zero facility down-time, high energy efficiency, and many more.
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Jaishankar meets Kazakh counterpart

Tashkent [Uzbekistan] July 15 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday met his Kazakh counterpart Mukhtar Tileuberdi and discussed Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), COVID-19 cooperation, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and Afghanistan. In a tweet, Jaishankar said, "Good to meet with DPM and FM...
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Jaishankardiscusses Afghanistan situation with Ghani

Tashkent [Uzbekistan] July 15 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday called on Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Tashkent, Uzbekistan and discussed the current situation in and around Afghanistan. During the meeting, Jaishankar reiterated India's support for peace, stability and development of Afghanistan. "Pleased to call on President,...
Pharmaceuticalsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Nigeria approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for use

Moscow [Russia], July 15 (ANI): The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on Thursday announced the approval of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control of Nigeria (NAFDAC). An official release stated that Nigeria has become the 68th country in...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

SSI enters Financial Aggregation market

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): When businesses are facing harrowing times due to ill-managed resources or ideas, the need to have specialized personnel to help the ideation sail through has increased multifold. At this juncture, Setup Services India (SSI) announced its entry into the Financial Aggregation market. The company...
Religionalbuquerqueexpress.com

P's giTa - ScriPTures for the Now - Absolute Basic Timeless Truths and Essentials for this day and Age

PT aka Prashant Trivedi has penned a masterpiece that can enlighten humanity for generations to come. P's giTa has already been translated into 11 languages and represents the core essence of Vedic knowledge and wisdom for the present age. This is the world's most sacred scriptures compiled into its most condensed and lucid form to explain the ultimate truth about life and existence.
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Indonesia Posted More than 54,000 New COVID Infections on Wednesday

Indonesia, the world's fourth-largest nation, is the latest hotspot for the fast-moving, highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19. The nation reported more than 54,517 new coronavirus infections Wednesday, a new single-day record, along with 991 deaths. Hospitals on Java island are overflowing with infected patients and residents scrambling to find oxygen tanks to treat family members isolating at home.
U.K.albuquerqueexpress.com

MPs in UK vote to boycott Beijing 2022 Olympics

London [UK], July 15 (ANI): The UK House of Commons has unanimously passed a motion calling for the British government to stage a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics unless China ends the "atrocities" taking place in Xinjiang province. The motion referenced accusations of mass atrocity crimes in...
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Armenia to launch national airline

Armenia is setting up a new national airline following nearly a decade without a flag carrier. President Armen Sarkissian and senior Armenian aviation officials signed an agreement with the United Arab Emirates-based low-cost airline Air Arabia on July 14 to create the new Armenian airline. "Armenia is currently facing a...

