Bagley Trotter's legacy spreads far behind softball diamond for Missouri Western

When Jen Bagley Trotter arrived at Missouri Western two decades ago, baseball coach Buzz Verduzco immediately realized the two neighboring offices would be occupied by such differing personalities.

What he didn’t know is the wide range of impact the eventual four-time MIAA Coach of the Year would leave on him, the Griffon student-athlete population, or her community.

“You could automatically tell she was gonna be a good fit because of her outgoing personality and how she is with people,” Verduzco said. “We meshed right away from the very beginning. We learned so much from her through the years.”

As the years have gone, and offices and fields have moved, Verduzco became accustomed to what comes with sharing an office next to Bagley Trotter. At all hours of the day, it served as a space for people far outside the softball team.

The occupant of that office inside the Griffon Indoor Sports Complex will soon change with Bagley Trotter announcing her resignation to take over at Division I St. Thomas (Minn.).

“We’re not the same people, yet we still laugh at the same things and we still have good times together,” Verduzco said. “It’s gonna be odd not having her next to me in our offices in the (GISC).”

The following hours and days on social media following last Tuesday’s announcement showed just how far her impact spread.

“Thank you for being that person I could always talk to,” said Arnold Crayton, a defensive lineman on the Griffon football team, in a Twitter post. “You never stop being helpful and believing in me and for that (you’re) greatly appreciated. It’ll be weird passing your office now.”

Haley Haack, a sophomore on the track and field team, shared similar feelings on social media.

“This woman goes above and beyond what any resume could say. This team is getting the best of the best. Your presence and guidance has been nothing but a blessing to this school,” she said. “Thank you for being you and for continuously giving to our school.”

The reach included community members, former and current players, fellow coaches and well beyond.

But those she impacted most were those she spent hours on end with in the dugout, molding athletes and helping mold lives.

Morgan Frost, a graduate assistant and former Griffon softball player, opened up about her battles with anxiety during her senior season in 2018-19, recalling a time when she broke into tears to Bagely Trotter during a fall scrimmage.

The head coach helped her seek consultation, leading to a renewed confidence.

“She was the person that kind of got the ball rolling,” Frost said. “She was the one that realized, hey, there’s something we can do about this. I credit her with almost all of that, because she took the time to.”

Kinnaird, a former assistant and senior in the same season, contemplated not playing anymore after two seasons as a junior college All-American and one year at Wisconsin Green Bay.

“I had completely lost any type of love or passion for the game that I had. For me, it was if I didn’t have that, why would I want to continue?,” she recalled.

Upon her visit to Missouri Western, Kinnaird eventually rediscovered that passion, coming to fruition in her third outing of that season — a six-inning one-hitter against No. 22 Ouachita Baptist.

“She refound that for me. She would say that wasn’t her doing, but I owe a lot of it to her,” Kinnaird said.

The stories, memories and experiences stretch far and wide, from leading many office pranks to joking with Verduzco and serving as a set of ears for anybody who wanted to talk. While those can’t be replaced, Verduzco said he knows his friend for life is a text or call away at all hours of the day.

“This place means a lot to me,” Bagley Trotter said. “It means a lot to me that there are people that I mean a lot to here.”

