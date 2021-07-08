Teen Mom Kailyn Lowry SUING Briana Dejesus for defamation over claims star ‘beat up’ baby daddy Chris Lopez

TEEN Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is SUING Briana DeJesus for defamation.

The lawsuit comes after Briana claimed the star "beat up" baby daddy Chris Lopez.

Kailyn is SUING Briana for defamation Credit: MTV

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the 29-year-old is suing for defamation after Briana "asserted that Lowry physically beat Christopher Lopez, the father of two of Lowry's sons, and broke into and entered the home of Mr. Lopez's mother."

Kailyn's legal team claimed that her co-star’s comments are false and were made "for the purpose of causing Lowry harm...Defendant used Lowry to gain additional media attention for herself."

In a statement to E! News, Kailyn's rep said the MTV star is hopeful for a quick resolution so her ongoing feud with Briana, 27, can come to an end.

"Kail is disheartened by the recent untrue statements made by her fellow castmate, Briana Dejesus, concerning Kail's absence from a recent episode and involvement in crimes that she never committed," the statement read.

"Kail takes these statements very seriously. After necessary self-reflection, Kail has decided to handle this situation with Ms. Dejesus by exercising her legal right to protect herself and her brand in Court."

While Kailyn and Briana have not gotten along for a while, the drama between the co-stars escalated when the mother of two claimed Kailyn was “cut” from the June 8 episode of Teen Mom 2.

More to follow...

For the latest news on this story keep checking back at Sun Online.

The Sun is your go to destination for the best celebrity news, football news, real-life stories, jaw-dropping pictures and must-see video.

Download our fantastic, new and improved free App for the best ever Sun Online experience. For iPhone click here, for Android click here. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS.