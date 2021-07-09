Cancel
Health officials across the state are begging people to get vaccinated as cases continue to rise at alarming rates

By Leila Mitchell
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Health departments and health experts are begging people to get vaccinated as the Show-Me-State hits the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the country.

Margret Day, Physician and Co-Chair of the COVID-19 vaccine committee at MU Health said hospitals are filling up with unvaccinated individuals with severe cases of the virus.

"What we really want to avoid is people getting so sick that they need to be in the hospital, and the vaccines are undoubtedly good at that," Day said.

The White House has suggested health leaders go door-to-door to get vaccine information to people. Governor Parson recently tweeted saying "sending government employees or agents door-to-door to compel vaccinations would not be effective..."

Vaccinators and health officials across the state said they have been going door-to-door for some time to spread to word about vaccines and answer any questions people might have.

With the Columbia/Boone County Health Department, Sara Humm says they have some outreach teams go door-to-door in neighborhoods where they have community-based clinics.

Boone Counties hospital status is currently in the yellow zone with 66 covid patient hospitalizations. There are currently 358 active COVID-19 cases in Boone County.

Aaron Schekorra with the Springfield/Green County Health Department says it has been working with organizations that influence the community or people who influence the community.

"From an outreach perspective, we are working with organizations that have influence in a community. One of the ways we are doing that is knocking on folk's doors and offering to answer questions," Schekorra said.

The health department in Springfield reports 17 new deaths for the June 21 - July 4 reporting period. There are currently 192 COVID-19 positive patients in Greene County Hospitals, 39.4% of the population is fully vaccinated.

The post Health officials across the state are begging people to get vaccinated as cases continue to rise at alarming rates appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

