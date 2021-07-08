RE: ‘To the People of Los Angeles’ by Liz Amsden
The article gives the impression that DONE regards the Budget Advocates as another Neighborhood Council that they are tasked with supervising. The article also charges that Ms. Raquel Beltràn, the GM of DONE, (photo above) attempted to appropriate funds to which neither she nor her department was entitled. Perhaps I’ve misunderstood Ms. Amsden’s intent and if so, I apologize for any misstatement and to be fair to Ms. Beltràn the article is one side of the story, and I’m sure we’re all interested to hear Ms. Beltràn's response.citywatchla.com
