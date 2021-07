The tone was set early by the Cotuit Kettleers on Wednesday, July 7, as the squad won its third game in its last four tries. Cotuit scored an 8-3 win over visiting Chatham to even its record at 7-7 on the season, which is currently good enough for second overall in the west division. Everyone in the division is currently chasing down Bourne, which improved to 10-1-3 with a win over Falmouth.