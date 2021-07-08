Obituary in July 8, 2021, edition - Linda Isbell

ISBELL, Linda Danley, age 71, of Estill Springs, passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born on Jan. 27, 1950, in Wyandotte, Michigan, to the late E.T. and Delphia Danley. Before retiring she worked in Home Health Management and Medical Billing all over the United States. Growing up she was a member of the Winchester Eastern Star as well as a Tullahoma Rainbow Girl. She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, George “Chigger” Isbell. She was a loving mother to two sons, Chris Isbell of Winchester, and Daniel (Amy) Isbell of Estill Springs. She is also survived by her sister, Norma Danley Pittenger from Collierville, and her family and William T “Bill” Danley of Decherd, and his family. Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.