Around The Horn For July 9, 2021

Bourne Braves: Something is going on over at Doran Park. The Braves have been off to a scorching start in every way this year and have shown no signs of slowing down. Entering play on July 7, five of the seven players that had appeared in 10 or more games for the Braves were hitting at least .276 for the season, with four at no worse than .297. Shortstop Christian Knapczyk (Louisville) was a huge catalyst in the team’s undefeated start to the season. In games leading up to July 2 the team’s starting shortstop had been hitting .368 with a .390 on-base percentage. For the season he has collected 14 hits, with four doubles.