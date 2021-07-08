Karma Cook Out 5K

ORLANDO, Fla. — Join Karma Roofing, a 27 Community Connection partner, for a fun family 5K on Saturday, July 17th at Lake Baldwin benefitting Embrace Families’ back to school shoe drive!

This is a COOKOUT-themed 5K so dress up in some fun costumes, aprons, banana suits, etc.!

Embrace Families is a local non-profit that helps children in Foster Care, many children in the system need shoes and school supplies this year. That’s where Good Karma comes in!

Help spread good karma and support Embrace families by registering for the 5K today: https://victorysportsmgt.com/cookout5K/

About the event:

