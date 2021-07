Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 6 of Growing up Hip Hop. Fans of Growing up Hip Hop are disgusted with Dawn, Pepa, and her daughter Egypt Criss. After the two spoke out about Tahira “Tee Tee” Francis’s relationship with fiancé Shawn Rogers, viewers are ready to see someone knock them down a peg. And it looks like Tee Tee’s mother is ready to get the job done.