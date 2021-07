JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – A 10 inning marathon on Tuesday night at Jack Brown Stadium saw Jamestown’s Post 14 Eagles win on a walk-off wild pitch to defeat the Williston Post 37 Keybirds 10-9. Both sides struggled defensively as the two teams combined for 10 total errors during game one. Jamestown held an 8-5 lead before Williston scored four runs in the top of the sixth off of two errors and three hits to go ahead 9-8. The Eagles would score a run in the bottom of the inning on a Jackson Walters RBI single that tied the game heading into the seventh.