Wausau, WI

Wausau Woman Pleads Guilty to Federal Child Pornography Charges

By Liz Holbrook
wsau.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, WI (WSAU) — A Wausau woman has taken a plea deal regarding federal child pornography charges. Natalie Ticho, 25, reached a plea deal in a Green Bay courtroom on Wednesday. As part of the plea deal, Ticho pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of child pornography. Prosecutors say that Ticho distributed sexually explicit images of a 7-year-old and engaged in conversations online about child pornography with an undercover law enforcement officer.

wsau.com

Comments / 1

