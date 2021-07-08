Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chelan County, WA

Second wolf pack makes Chelan County its home

By Tony Buhr
Posted by 
Wenatchee World
Wenatchee World
 12 days ago

WENATCHEE — Chelan County is home to a new wolf pack, as of last winter, located near Lake Chelan.

The county now has two wolf packs and maybe as many as six wolves, with one breeding female suspected in the Navarre Pack in the Lake Chelan-Sawtooth Wilderness, State Wolf Biologist Ben Maletzke said.

In 2018, the Naneum wolf pack was identified as the first pack to return to Chelan County with about two wolves.

“You know they’re starting to build and it is kind of in its infancy of recovery, but they’re slowly surely working their way there,” Maletzke said.

It now appears that the Naneum wolf pack is up to three adults with one suspected to be a female, he said. Maletzke has two male wolves collared in the Naneum pack, but he has only spotted the female from a helicopter and it is hard to tell gender from that high, he said.

The Naneum pack splits its time between Kittitas and Chelan counties, he said.

He has heard some evidence of wolves in the Stehekin and Holden Village areas as well, but they may have just been passing through, Maletzke said.

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife says there are at least 132 wolves in the state, according to the 2020 annual Washington gray wolf report. It is up from about 108 in the 2019 report. The number of packs in the state increased by three.

The Eastern Washington recovery area continues to exceed recovery goals, with four successful breeding pairs for three consecutive years, according to the report. The North Cascades recovery area is getting close to being taken off of federally endangered status, with four successful breeding pairs in four packs, but needs to maintain that level for four years.

The South Cascades and Northwest Coast recovery area, though, still do not have any established wolf packs, according to the report. But the agency has heard reports of individual wolves moving through the area.

For the state to reach its recovery goals, all three regions must have four breeding pairs of wolves for four years and statewide there would need to be an additional six successful breeding pairs, according to the report.

Maletzke would appreciate any help from the public with wolf sightings, he said. People can go to wwrld.us/2WJngVN to report any tracks or if they suspect they spotted a wolf.

“If folks have trail cameras out and if they are out hiking around and they see tracks, take a picture of them and upload it to our public observation database,” Maletzke said. “Because that stuff always helps us find wolves.”

Comments / 5

Wenatchee World

Wenatchee World

Wenatchee, WA
1K+
Followers
178
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Wenatchee World

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wenatchee, WA
Chelan County, WA
Government
City
Home, WA
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Lifestyle
County
Chelan County, WA
City
Kittitas, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves#Wolf Packs#State#Stehekin#Wwrld Us 2wjngvn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Science
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Hiking
News Break
Pets
Related
East Wenatchee, WAPosted by
Wenatchee World

Why glass recycling could be phased out in East Wenatchee

EAST WENATCHEE — Glass recycling may be a thing of the past for East Wenatchee residents come 2022. The city would be one of the last municipalities in the area to discontinue glass from its list of approved recyclables as Eastern and Central Washington — along with the rest of the country — see a decline in demand for recycled glass.

Comments / 5

Community Policy