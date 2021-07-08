Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ooltewah, TN

Obituary - Sandra McLelland

Herald Chronicle
 14 days ago

MCLELLAND, Sandra “Sandy” M., of Ooltewah, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at the age of 70. Sandy was born in Lenoir City, Tennessee, and grew up in Winchester, Tennessee. She attended Franklin County High School in Winchester, and graduated from MTSU in Murfreesboro. She went on to earn her master’s degree in teaching with an emphasis on math from Queen’s College in Charlotte, North Carolina. She retired from Hamilton County Schools, having taught eighth grade math at Ooltewah Middle School. Sandy is survived by her husband of 46 years, Robert McLelland, her brother, Jim Woodard and his children, Anna, Stone, Grace and Hope. Her parents were the late E. Stone Woodard and the late Mary Ruth (Smith) Woodard. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021, from 1-2 p.m. at the Valley View Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, 7417 Old Lee Hwy., Chattanooga, followed by the funeral service with Rev. Wayland Stewart officiating. Burial will be in Lee Cemetery immediately following the service and will be for family members only. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

www.heraldchronicle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Chattanooga, TN
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Lenoir City, TN
Winchester, TN
Obituaries
City
Winchester, TN
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
City
Ooltewah, TN
City
Charlotte, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamilton County Schools#Mtsu#Queen S College#Ooltewah Middle School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Ransomware victim Kaseya gets master key to unlock networks

BOSTON (AP) — The Florida company whose software was exploited in the devastating Fourth of July weekend ransomware attack, Kaseya, has received a universal key that will decrypt all of the more than 1,000 businesses and public organizations crippled in the global incident. Kaseya spokeswoman Dana Liedholm would not say...

Comments / 0

Community Policy