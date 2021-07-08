Obituary - Sandra McLelland

MCLELLAND, Sandra “Sandy” M., of Ooltewah, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at the age of 70. Sandy was born in Lenoir City, Tennessee, and grew up in Winchester, Tennessee. She attended Franklin County High School in Winchester, and graduated from MTSU in Murfreesboro. She went on to earn her master’s degree in teaching with an emphasis on math from Queen’s College in Charlotte, North Carolina. She retired from Hamilton County Schools, having taught eighth grade math at Ooltewah Middle School. Sandy is survived by her husband of 46 years, Robert McLelland, her brother, Jim Woodard and his children, Anna, Stone, Grace and Hope. Her parents were the late E. Stone Woodard and the late Mary Ruth (Smith) Woodard. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021, from 1-2 p.m. at the Valley View Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, 7417 Old Lee Hwy., Chattanooga, followed by the funeral service with Rev. Wayland Stewart officiating. Burial will be in Lee Cemetery immediately following the service and will be for family members only. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.