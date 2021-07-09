Letter to the Editor: Cosby's release a perfect example of nonsense

Immigrants to this country brought with them old-world values which helped to build and strengthen America. Those old-world values are dying on the vine. Just what were they?. First and foremost was the realization and belief that this was the greatest country on the planet. Opportunities abounded. Respect for one another was based primarily on accepting and believing in others who shared their love of our country. Respect and acceptance were easily granted to those who wanted nothing for nothing, ready to do a day's work and more. Family was at the epicenter of these immigrants who risked everything to live in America. The strength and integrity of the family was a bulwark. Family members pitched in to ensure the survival of the family unit. There was an accepted identity and assurance upon which one could count and trust.