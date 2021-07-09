Cancel
Cyanobacteria Advisories Lifted At Mashpee Ponds

By RYAN SPENCER
capenews.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mashpee Health Department has lifted advisories warning of potentially toxic cyanobacteria blooms at Santuit Pond and Mashpee/Wakeby Pond. Mashpee health agent Glen E. Harrington said the advisories, which warn that humans and pets should not swim or make contact with the water, were lifted after cyanobacteria cell counts dropped below the 70,000-cells-per-milliliter threshold and no scum layer was visible for two weeks.

