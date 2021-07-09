Cyanobacteria Advisories Lifted At Mashpee Ponds

A drinking water health advisory has been lifted for the City of Kalona. The advisory was issued on July 7th for infants under six months old due to the city’s water showing manganese levels exceeding the Environmental Protection Agency’s short-term health advisory of .3 milligrams per liter. The city announced Friday that the Washington County Health Department lifted the advisory as water sample results have been under that level. The city is continuing to work with companies for cleaning and replacing the media in the filters. Fire hydrants are scheduled to be flushed from July 28th-30th between 5 a.m.-4 p.m. During these days residents may experience low or no water pressure and water discoloration.