Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Artists You May Not Have Known That Performed At The Minnesota State Fair

By Jeanne Ryan
Posted by 
MIX 108
MIX 108
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Minnesota State Fair is known for the great food, people watching, rides and of course music. Although there are plenty of free shows going on throughout the fairgrounds the main stage is always a big draw with new and older acts alike. Although typically the shows lean more rock and country their usually is some type of artist for everyone to enjoy over the course of the fair. The very first mainstage show was way back in 1961 and continues to be a huge draw for fans from all over every year, and this year is no exception. So grab a corn dog and a beverage and get ready for a great night of music in the great outdoors.

mix108.com

Comments / 0

MIX 108

MIX 108

Duluth, MN
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
598K+
Views
ABOUT

MIX 108 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#People Watching#The Minnesota State Fair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Music
Related
Duluth, MNPosted by
MIX 108

Vanilla Ice + Coolio Headline Duluth ‘I Love The 90s’ Concert At Bayfront Festival Park

Throwback hip hop fans, check this out! Four different acts will descend on Duluth for one night of late 80s and early 90 old school jams to end the summer. Billed as the "I Love the 90s Tour", this rotating lineup of throwback musical acts has included over the years names like All-4-One, Color Me Badd, Tone Loc, Tag Team, and Sir Mix-a-Lot that make stops around the country.
Minnesota StatePosted by
MIX 108

Is It Illegal To Hang Something From Your Rearview Mirror In Minnesota Or Wisconsin?

Remember back in the day, everyone had the fur dice hanging from their rearview mirror? Will it get you pulled over if you went retro and hung a pair?. This is an interesting question, each state is different. The original laws sort of read the same but are interpreted differently. In both Minnesota and Wisconsin, the law states you should not hang something from your rearview mirror.
Minnesota StatePosted by
MIX 108

Coming To Minnesota: ‘Impractical Jokers’ + ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ Comedians In Separate 2021 Shows

Need a laugh? After a year of pandemic and especially politically-charged stuff, a good dose of laugher would do everyone good in 2021. The good news is that as music concerts are starting to happen again, comedians are also hitting the road. That happens to include names you'll recognize from shows you might watch on TV. Yes, that's right! A couple chances to get your giggle on with faces from popular comedy television shows, both making tour stops in Minnesota later this year!
Minnesota StatePosted by
MIX 108

Charlie Berens Announces New Book + Tour With MN, WI Dates

Ope! Internet sensation Charlie Berens has some big news. He wrote a book and he's going on tour!. The comedian shared the news on his Instagram page Wednesday (July 14th), stating that he wrote a book. It is appropriately titled "The Midwest Survival Guide" and he will be going on tour along with the release.
Superior, WIPosted by
MIX 108

Lake Superior Zoo Revue: What Are Enrichment Activities?

Something that is incredibly important for the animals at Lake Superior Zoo is Enrichment activities. So what exactly is that? " Enrichment is a way for the animals at the Zoo to engage in natural behaviors and instincts, as well as give them a chance to have choice and control." It’s basically the way they can ensure the animals live their best lives with different types of stimulation that is crucial to their well being and care.
Minnesota StatePosted by
MIX 108

Michelle Young’s Season Of The Bachelorette Will Film In Minnesota

This is big news and I can't wait! Michelle Young's new season of The Bachelorette is coming to our neck of the woods AND we know exactly when the new season will air. There is a lot to break down here but in case you haven't been following along, our next lead of The Bachelorette is Michelle Young. She was on the last season of The Bachelor and eventually made the top two before getting sent home before the final rose ceremony.

Comments / 0

Community Policy