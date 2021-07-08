Cancel
World

When do episodes of What If air in Australia?

By Steve Wright
stevivor.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat If, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first real foray into animated television, is set to debut on Disney+ in August. As per usual, we’ve got all the info on when Australians can start streaming new episodes of the show. All up, a total of ten episodes will stream exclusively on...

stevivor.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Josh Brolin
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Hayley Atwell
Person
Mark Ruffalo
Person
Karen Gillan
Person
Paul Rudd
Person
Jeffrey Wright
Person
Jeremy Renner
Person
Sebastian Stan
Person
Chadwick Boseman
#Episodes#Television#Australians#Uatu#Nebula#Mcu#Stevivor
MoviesCollider

Which Avengers’ Moves Did Taskmaster Mimic in ‘Black Widow’?

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Black Widow.]. We spent an entire year without a new Marvel film release, and now fans have been rewarded with Black Widow, the action-heavy solo venture of the first female Avenger, Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson). The film debuts an ensemble cast of characters, including the mysterious, yet deadly, Taskmaster.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

When do Monsters at Work episodes come out?

Monsters at Work release new episodes on Disney+ every week! Last week, the official animated spinoff of the successful Pixar film Monsters Inc. debuted on the streaming service. The first two episodes of the series, which sees a colorful mixture of new and old characters interact, are now available on Disney+ for fans to enjoy.
Moviesleedaily.com

Iron Man in Iron Man 4 Release Date, Plot, Cast

Fans are eagerly waiting for Iron Man 4. Iron Man is a superhero movie that originated in the United States. It is based on the Marvel Comics character “Iron Man!”. Jon Favreau is the director of the first two parts of the movie, whereas Shane Black is the director of the third part of the movie. According to the sources, Iron man 4 continued by one of them.
Sciencewegotthiscovered.com

Tom Hiddleston Reveals His Favorite Loki Fan Theory

Purported plot leaks and fan theories are all part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe experience, especially when the projects generating such discussion and debate focus on the very fabric of reality itself. Remember that rumor claiming WandaVision would open with Scott Lang, Bruce Banner and Neil deGrasse Tyson talking science? Exactly, it was nonsense, and so too were the multitude of Mephisto murmurings.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

BLACK WIDOW Gets One Final Poster By Superstar Artist Matt Ferguson Paying Homage To Classic Spy Movies

Black Widow is now playing in theaters and on Disney+, and while its second weekend wasn't quite as impressive as the first, we can't help but be pleased that the MCU experience can once again be enjoyed on the big screen. After all, it's been a long time since the last time we got to see a Marvel Studios movie in a theater (that was Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019), and Black Widow is a fun ride.
Celebritiesepicstream.com

Sebastian Stan Celebrates 10 Years of MCU Bucky Barnes in Heartfelt Post

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Some of you may not be aware of it, but Sebastian Stan actually auditioned for the role of Captain America over a decade ago. Obviously, he didn't make the cut, and the part eventually went to Chris Evans who would define the star-spangled man. But little did Stan know that his Marvel Cinematic Universe journey was just about to begin as he was cast as Cap's trusty ally-turned-foe Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier.
Moviesseattlepi.com

Bassam Tariq in Talks to Direct Marvel's 'Blade,' Starring Mahershala Ali

The two-time Oscar winner was announced to portray the vampire hunter at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019. The highly anticipated film is currently undated, but expected to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four. More from Variety. Richard E. Grant Has Just One Complaint About His 'Loki' Role:...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Loki, WandaVision & FAWS: A Disney+ Live-Action MCU Series Report Card

With three Marvel Cinematic Universe series completing their initial runs on Disney+ with only Loki confirmed to have a second season, it's a good opportunity to see how they rank. Where their respective positions are is by means necessarily defined by quality or lack thereof. How I define how they place is based on if the series really enhances the characters featured and its place of importance in the greater MCU. There are some spoilers of course in regards to each series. Without further adieu, let's look at WandaVision, Falcon and Winter Soldier, and Loki.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

What If…?: "Mini-Studio" Only Beginning of Marvel's Animation Future

Disney+ and Marvel Studios will be venturing from the world of live-action to the world of animation beginning Wednesday, August 11, with Marvel Studios' What If …?, a reimagining of events you only thought you knew throughout the history of the MCU. And if Victoria Alonso, executive VP of film production at Marvel Studios, has her way? That's only the beginning of the MCU's animated future. Speaking with Variety Senior Editor of Culture and Events, Marc Malkin, at this year's NALIP Media Summit, Alonso made it clear that the reality-twisting animated anthology series is only the tip of the iceberg. "We're going to have our animation branch and mini studio, and there will be more to come from that as well," Alonso said. "We're super excited about animation, which is my first love" while teasing that "a few other shows" of the more animated variety will be hitting screens before the end of the year.
EntertainmentInside the Magic

Marvel Pres. Hints at Captain America, Red Guardian Spinoff

Despite the mixed reviews that Black Widow (2021) has received since it debuted on July 9 — following a year-long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic — Marvel fans have still been enjoying Natasha Romanoff’s (Scarlett Johansson) backstory and their first MCU introduction to Alexei Shostakov/The Red Guardian (David Harbour).

