Mask Mandate Returns to State Capitol Building Following New Outbreak

A small outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the State Capitol Building in the last week has led to the return of the mask mandate in the building on Tuesday. According to a memo from Secretary of the Senate Erika Contreras and and Assembly Chief Administrative Officer Debra Gravert, face masks are required to be worn by all lawmakers and staff in the Capitol Building, the Legislative Office Building (LOB), and all district offices once again. In addition, all unvaccinated employees must be tested twice a week for COVID-19 beginning on Thursday. Vaccinated and unvaccinated people alike will need to adhere to the returning mandate, which had previously been dropped when the state reopened last month.