MOUNT VERNON — The Independence Mustangs softball team traveled to Mount Vernon on Friday night for a Class 3A Region 5 Semifinal game with 2nd-ranked Mount Vernon Mustangs (32-4). This was a closely contested, hard fought game that came down to one big inning for Mount Vernon and the pitching of All-Stater, Jenna Sprague. The Mustangs could only muster 3 hits against Sprague as she was dominant throughout, striking out 9 Mustangs along the way, en route to a 5-0 Mount Vernon win.