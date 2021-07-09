Olympics To Be Without Fans As Japan Declares State Of Emergency

When the Tokyo Olympics begin in two weeks, it will be under a coronavirus state of emergency, the Japanese government announced on Thursday. The lead-up to the Olympics, already delayed a year, has happened alongside continuing concerns about the state of the pandemic in Japan, which is now undertaking its fourth state of emergency. In response to the news, as Yahoo noted, Olympic organizers reversed a previous decision to have local fans at the competition events. The state of emergency will last through August 22, two weeks after the Games end.