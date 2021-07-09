Olympics To Be Without Fans As Japan Declares State Of Emergency
Japan decided to declare a state of emergency on Thursday, banning all spectators from the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, officials said. “In the event that a state of emergency or other priority measures aimed at preventing infection are implemented at any time after 12 July 2021, restrictions on spectator numbers at the Games, including non-spectator competitions, will be based on the content of the state of emergency or other relevant measures in force at that time,” according to a joint statement..www.citizensjournal.us
