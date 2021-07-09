HUT celebrates 11th anniversary

Hand Up Thrift plans to celebrate their 11th anniversary Thursday with a customer appreciation day this weekend.

The store will have free food and door prizes for customers from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. this Saturday, July 10. There will also be drawings and games of Wheel of Fortune and Plinko.

When you shop, you're benefiting the community through several of their missions, which include shelter for homeless families, Family Promise of Acadiana, and The Affiliated Blind of Louisiana.

"It's a way for us to say thank you to Acadiana for all that they have done for us to allow us to stay in business for 11 years," said an employee. "All of our profits at the end of the year go back to non-profits, the owners do not retain any of the funds."

The HUT offers employment opportunities to people with disabilities, enabling them to work on their social skills and talents while building self-esteem.

Along with their partnerships, the HUT provides clothing, household items, and other necessary items free of charge to families in need as a result of a house fire, flooding, or other disasters.

The store is located at 105 Leonie St. in Lafayette, directly behind Lafayette Music on Johnston St.

For more information on the store, click here.

