Charles City County, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Charles City, James City, Prince George, Southampton, Surry by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 15:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Charles City; James City; Prince George; Southampton; Surry; Sussex; York A LINE OF THUNDERSTORMS WITH HEAVY RAIN WILL AFFECT CHARLES CITY...CENTRAL SOUTHAMPTON...PRINCE GEORGE...NORTHWESTERN YORK SUSSEX...SURRY...AND SOUTHWESTERN JAMES CITY COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF WILLIAMSBURG At 836 PM EDT, thunderstorms with heavy rain were located along a line extending from near Jordans Point to near Jarratt. Movement was east at 30 mph. Wind gusts between 40 to 50 mph and torrential downpours are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Williamsburg, Franklin, Charles City, Waverly, Courtland, Wakefield, Claremont, Surry, Disputanta, Norge, Toano, College Of William And Mary, Sussex, Ivor, Dendron, Hunterdale, Rustic, Burrowsville, Garysville and Elberon. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Motorists should use extra caution in the vicinity of these storms. Be prepared for rapid changes in weather and road conditions. Heavy rain could cause ponding of water on roads, and possible minor flooding of ditches and poor drainage areas.

